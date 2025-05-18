KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Bursa Malaysia is expected to see some volatile trading next week, albeit market optimism is supported by improving global sentiment, a dealer said.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remains in a constructive outlook in near-term trajectory.

He said the optimism is supported by easing United States (US)-China trade tensions, rising foreign inflows into Malaysian assets, and a strengthening ringgit.

“That said, investors should also be prepared for heightened volatility next week as central banks in Australia, China and Indonesia are set to announce monetary policy decisions.

“The benchmark index has broken through the 1,555 resistance level — last tested in March amid heightened US tariff speculations — and briefly touched 1,586 on May 15, setting the stage for a potential move toward the 1,600 psychological threshold,” he told Bernama.

On Friday, Bank Negara Malaysia announced that the Malaysian economy expanded by 4.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 (1Q 2025) against 4.2 per cent in 1Q 2024, driven by sustained household spending supported by favourable labour market conditions and government policies.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng noted that investors attention will also focus on a slew of economic data such as the eurozone core consumer price index (CPI), China’s industrial production figures and updates from US Federal Open Market Committee.

“We expect the benchmark index to stay range-bound for the coming week, awaiting fresh catalysts,” he added.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the barometer index increased 25.25 points to 1,571.75 from 1,546.50 a week earlier.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 256.66 points to 11,746.04, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 215.46 points to 11,472.70, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 283.83 points to 11,674.18, the FBM 70 Index surged 427.87 points to 16,702.41, and the FBM ACE Index rose 116.66 points to 4,765.86.

Across sectors, the Financial Services Index bagged 246.70 points to 18,487.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 7.39 points to 159.68, the Energy Index added 34.41 points to 729.38, the Plantation Index gained 101.82 points to 7,385.59.

However, the Healthcare Index slid 62.08 points to 1,880.34.

Turnover improved to 14.98 billion units valued at RM12.68 billion from 14.27 billion units valued at RM11 billion in the preceding week.

The Main Market volume expanded to 7.46 billion units worth RM11.37 billion against 6.95 billion units worth RM10.36 billion previously.

Warrants turnover was higher at 5.59 billion units worth RM703.66 million versus 5.38 billion units worth RM724.18 million a week ago.

The ACE Market volume narrowed to 1.93 billion units valued at RM601.97 million from 1.95 billion units valued at RM499.42 million previously. — Bernama