KOTA BHARU, April 27 — The kenaf industry is poised to endure for more than five years and compete alongside palm oil, rubber and cocoa industries, through a robust strategic plan in development, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He stated that his ministry is collaborating with the director-general and officials from the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the industry.

“To strengthen the kenaf sector, we must identify leading producers, engage with farmers, and boost the value-added products derived from kenaf to 60 per cent, ensuring they are recognised as Malaysian-made goods,” he noted.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board 2025 Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Johari also emphasised the need for a clear five-year plan with defined targets to secure the long-term growth and resilience of the industry. — Bernama