India’s non-tariff barriers hurt US exports, White House says

US move will add pressure on India to speed up trade talks

US move could push India towards other trade blocs, expert says

Indian markets largely unperturbed, recover after initial losses

NEW DELHI, April 3 — The US slapped a 26 per cent tariff on imports from India in a setback to the South Asian nation’s expectation of getting relief from President Donald Trump’s global trade policy that has unnerved world markets for weeks.

A baseline 10 per cent baseline tariff starts on Saturday before the remaining, higher reciprocal tariff takes effect from April 9.

“They (India) are charging us 52 per cent and we charge almost nothing for years and years and decades,” Trump said at the White House while announcing the reciprocal tax.

Trump has slapped higher duties on other countries, including 34 per cent on China on top of a 20 per cent tax announced earlier, and 46 per cent on Vietnam.

The relatively lower tariffs imposed on India calmed equity markets.

India’s benchmark share indexes, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, were down 0.3 per cent each at open, lower than the 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent losses seen across other Asian markets. The rupee fell as much as 0.3 per cent to 85.75 against the dollar in early trade but recovered to 85.65.

India gains a natural competitive advantage in several key sectors due to the relatively lower tariffs imposed, research firm Global Trade Research Institute said in a note.

Nearly US$14 billion (RM62.5 billion) worth of electronics products and over US$9 billion worth of gems and jewellery are among the top sectors to be hit by the US tariffs.

The Trump administration, however, exempted pharmaceutical exports from the tariff bringing cheer to India’s pharma industry. The US accounted for nearly a third of India’s pharmaceutical exports — mainly cheaper versions of popular drugs — with sales of about US$9 billion last fiscal year.

Shares of Indian drugmakers rose nearly 5 per cent in early trade on Thursday in contrast to the drop in the broader stock market.

India’s export competitiveness would be less impacted than key rivals due to its position in the middle of the tariff rates, said the country’s industry bodies, Assocham and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

The duty of 26 per cent was based on tariff and non-tariff barriers including currency manipulation, the Trump administration said.

India imposed “uniquely burdensome” non-tariff barriers, the removal of which will increase US exports by at least US$5.3 billion annually, the White House said.

The tariffs would remain in effect until Trump determined that the “threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying non-reciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated,” the statement added.

The US has a trade deficit of US$46 billion with India.

A bird flies near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai April 3, 2025. The US slapped a 26 per cent tariff on imports from India in a setback to the South Asian nation’s expectation of getting relief from President Donald Trump’s global trade policy that has unnerved world markets for weeks. — Reuters pic

Among Trump’s friends

The reciprocal tariff will add pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who counts himself among Trump’s friends, to find ways to get India off the hook.

Last week Reuters reported that New Delhi is open to cutting tariffs on US imports worth US$23 billion to mitigate the impact on its exports in sectors like gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and auto parts.

Modi’s administration has taken a number of steps to win over Trump by lowering tariffs on high-end bikes, bourbon and dropping a tax on digital services that affected US tech giants.

Before the reciprocal announcement, the US tariff rates were among the lowest, with simple average tariffs at 3.3 per cent, compared with India’s 17 per cent, the White House said.

Ajay Sahai, director general at the Federation of India Export Organisations, said the reciprocal tariff on India was lower than key competitors like Vietnam and Bangladesh, which could help Indian apparel and footwear sectors. — Reuters