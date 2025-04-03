KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Countries in the export-driven region of South-east Asia have been hit with particularly high tariffs in the global round of levies announced by US President Donald Trump.

Six of the 10 South-east Asian countries listed had tariff levels of between 32 per cent to 49 per cent.

By comparison, the European Union’s tariff level was 20 per cent.

Global and Chinese manufacturers had moved production to countries such as Vietnam and Thailand from China to avoid the heavy tariffs Trump slapped on Beijing during his first term in office.

Here are the new tariff levels for South-east Asian nations as listed in an annex to Trump’s announcement by the White House: Cambodia — 49 per cent

Laos — 48 per cent

Vietnam — 46 per cent

Myanmar — 45 per cent

Thailand — 37 per cent

Indonesia — 32 per cent

Malaysia — 24 per cent

Brunei — 24 per cent

Philippines 18 per cent

Singapore — 10 per cent*

*Singapore does not appear in the annex, but its tariff was listed in a post on X by the White House. — Reuters