KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Hotayi Electronic (M) Sdn Bhd has broken ground on its RM500 million phase three smart factory expansion in Batu Kawan, Penang, a move set to generate 1,000 new high-skilled jobs.

The facility will span 380,000 square feet and is designed to incorporate advanced automation, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled processes, reinforcing the company’s leadership in smart manufacturing.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the groundbreaking ceremony, thanked Hotayi Electronic’s continued commitment to Penang.

“Since its establishment in 1992, Hotayi Electronic has been continuously investing in operations here. Today’s milestone underlines the company’s confidence in Penang’s robust industrial ecosystem that enables the company to thrive and grow,” he said in a joint statement today.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said Hotayi Electronic’s expansion reflects Malaysia’s rising prominence in high-tech manufacturing.

“This expansion not only drives innovation and smart manufacturing but also strengthens the broader industrial ecosystem, supporting a more resilient and efficient supply chain.

“Mida remains committed to facilitating strategic investment like this, ensuring that they create high-skilled job opportunities for Malaysians, contributing to sustainable economic growth and talent development,” he said.

Hotayi Electronic chief executive officer Datuk Goh Guek Eng said the expansion marks a major company milestone.

“By integrating cutting-edge smart factory technologies, we aim to enhance quality, efficiency, innovation and sustainability, while supporting our customers’ evolving needs,” he said.

This latest development is aligned with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, focusing on technological advancements and local talent development.

Hotayi Electronic has been a key player in Malaysia’s electronics industry since 1992, with continuous investments in infrastructure and talent to support global customers.

This latest expansion reflects its confidence in Malaysia as a strategic manufacturing hub.

— Bernama