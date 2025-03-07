KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Maybank, Malaysia’s biggest bank, has announced that it is replacing single-use Maybank Secure Online Shopping (MSOS) codes in favour of Secure2u for all online transactions using its debit and credit cards.

The change, which took effect yesterday, requires all Maybank users who want to use their banking cards for online transactions to install the MAE app and enrol their device for Secure2u to approve transactions.

Maybank said the change is part of its ongoing effort to further strengthen security when performing online transactions.

Secure2u is subject to a 12-hour activation period for security purposes for first time users, or used on a new device, the bank said.

Secure2u was introducedin October 2023 to curb unauthorised transactions and fraudulent activity.

The MAE app is available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

More information about Secure2u, including a step-by-step guide is available on the Maybank2u website.





