PARIS, March 7 — A Paris court today found the former head of France’s domestic security services, Bernard Squarcini, guilty of using public resources to benefit LVMH, in a trial that shed light on efforts by the world’s biggest luxury group to shield its image.

Squarcini, who headed France’s domestic security services from 2008 to 2012, was later hired by LVMH as a security consultant.

Squarcini was also found to be complicit in the illegal surveillance of Francois Ruffin, a French lawmaker who at the time was an activist, along with members of his left-wing publication Fakir as they planned to disrupt an LVMH shareholder meeting and prepared their satirical documentary film “Merci Patron”.

Squarcini was given a four-year prison sentence with two years suspended, and fined €200,000 (RM959,236). His lawyers said he would appeal against the verdict.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault (right) leaves the Paris courthouse after testifying in influence-peddling trial against former French intelligence head of internal security Bernard Squarcini, in Paris November 28, 2024. — AFP pic

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault in November told judges that he did not know about the illegal surveillance ordered nearly 10 years ago by a close associate who died in 2018.

Ruffin’s lawyer, Benjamin Sarfati, welcomed today’s verdict.

“We are satisfied with this decision that serves as a call to order, though we regret the absence of Mr Bernard Arnault among defendants,” he said.

During the trial, Arnault’s testimony grew tense at times, with the famously discreet billionaire showing his annoyance at questioning from Ruffin’s lawyers.

LVMH, which reached an agreement in 2021 to pay a €10 million settlement to close a criminal probe into its role in the spying case, declined to comment. — Reuters