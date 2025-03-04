KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Southeast Asia's ride-hailing leader, Grab Holdings Ltd, is expanding its footprint in the grocery sector by acquiring the Everrise supermarket chain in Sarawak.

According to Bloomberg, Grab has purchased Everrise from Navis Capital Partners, securing 19 stores located in the Borneo state.

The company will reportedly digitise Everrise's operations and integrate its on-demand grocery delivery service into its existing platform.

In 2022, Grab acquired Jaya Grocer, a major supermarket chain in Malaysia, for an estimated RM1.8 billion as part of its push to diversify beyond its traditional ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Jaya Grocer, with its established presence in urban areas, allowed Grab to tap into the growing demand for online grocery shopping, especially as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for convenience.

The value of the Everrise purchase was not disclosed.