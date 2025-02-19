KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysia’s architecture and professional design services should emerge as a strong contributor to the country’s total services trade due to their seamless blend of modern functionality and deep cultural heritage.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said that architecture remains an under-developed export segment, as transport, information and communications technology, and business services dominate the country’s services export profile.

“Malaysia’s total services trade reached RM433.2 billion in 2023, yet the contribution of architecture and professional design services has not been fully capitalised on in global markets,” he said in his opening remarks at the “Expanding Horizons: Exporting Architectural Services Overseas” event today.

He disagrees with the common narrative that suggests Malaysia lacks talent in specialised fields and said that wages and experience are among the key factors needed to attract talent.

Liew said this is reflected in Malaysia’s RM17 billion services trade deficit in business services, which includes architecture.

“The heavy reliance on foreign consultants for specialised expertise reflects an old colonial mindset to assume that we have no local expertise. We must strategically reduce dependence on foreign consultants by investing in local professionals,” he added.

He emphasised the government and its agencies, government-linked investment companies, government-linked companies and the Malaysian private sector need to come together to prioritise Malaysian architects while pushing them to gain more international exposure and accreditation.

To promote Kuala Lumpur and other key cities as architectural service hubs, he said there is a need to increase Malaysian participation in international design projects and tenders and encourage partnerships between local architects and global firms.

Malaysia should also enhance its presence in major architectural expos and trade fairs and promote foreign investment in Malaysian architectural firms.

“By integrating these initiatives, we can ensure that Malaysia is not only seen as an exporter of goods but also as a recognised leader in architectural services,” he added.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), through Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), will work closely with Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia to drive the expansion of Malaysia’s architectural sector globally.

“Malaysia has all the ingredients to excel in architectural exports — a rich professional base, a distinctive cultural identity, and a strong design ethos.

“Now, we must work together to elevate our global presence. This is our moment to turn Malaysia’s architectural expertise into an important economic asset,” he said. — Bernama