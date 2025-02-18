KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — SkyWorld Development Berhad has officially completed EdgeWood Residences, its 11th residential project, designed to promote sustainability and healthy urban living.

Located at SkySanctuary in Setapak, the development integrates eco-conscious features and smart innovations under the company’s SkyWorld Healthy Home concept.

EdgeWood Residences incorporates passive design strategies, including heat-reducing façades, energy-efficient fittings, and a ventilation system that enhances indoor air quality. Extensive green spaces and water bodies help lower temperatures by 2-4°C compared to surrounding areas, creating a more comfortable living environment.

The project reflects SkyWorld’s commitment to high construction standards, achieving an 86 per cent QLASSIC Score and earning a Bronze GreenRE Certification for its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly design.

During an exclusive tour, over 120 media representatives, bankers, and property valuers experienced firsthand the project’s unique sustainability-driven design. The Smart Façade Design, which minimizes heat absorption and improves thermal comfort, was among the highlights showcased during the visit.

Beyond individual residences, EdgeWood Residences emphasizes community well-being with shared spaces such as an open-concept function pavilion, co-working areas, and a resident-only green park spanning 2.92 acres. Security is also enhanced with car-plate recognition technology, while energy-efficient high-speed lifts contribute to lower power consumption.

SkyWorld CEO Lee Chee Seng said the company is dedicated to refining urban living through sustainability and wellness-focused developments.

“EdgeWood Residences exemplifies this vision, ensuring that residents enjoy cleaner air, better thermal comfort, and thoughtfully designed community spaces that promote a healthier, more balanced lifestyle,” he said.