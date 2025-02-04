HONG KONG, Feb 4 — China announced sweeping export restrictions today on five metals used across defence, clean energy and other industries, minutes after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect.

The controls, which come into effect immediately, cover the metals tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, indium and molybdenum and their related products.

The Commerce Ministry said the controls were to "safeguard national security interests".

China dominates the production or refining of the metals, which have applications ranging from solar panels and atomic research to armour-piercing shells.

The United States stopped mining tungsten in 2015 and has not produced refined bismuth since 1997, according to US Geological Survey (USGS) data. — Reuters