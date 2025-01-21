KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by ongoing buying interest, as market participants reacted positively to reports that US President Trump refrained from unveiling new tariffs on China in his inauguration speech.

At 9.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 0.90 of-a-point to 1,573.24, from yesterday’s close of 1,572.34.

The benchmark index began the day 2.57 points higher at 1,574.91.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 154 to 115. Meanwhile, 239 counters were unchanged, 1,861 untraded, and 9 suspended.

Turnover reached 114.09 million shares, valued at RM53.01 million.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said Trump has directed federal agencies to review existing tariff policies and broader trade relations, signalling a more measured approach.

“However, it is worth noting that Trump’s trade team is yet to be confirmed, suggesting that policy details are still being developed. While there is no immediate impact, future developments on the trade front remain highly likely.

“With the absence of new tariffs, market concerns have eased, providing a stable outlook for Asian markets in the near term,” he told Bernama.

He added that attention has now shifted to the US corporate earnings season, with early results, particularly from major banks, showing positive signs.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH remained flat at RM10.28 and RM7.14, respectively.

Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.33, CIMB added one sen to RM8.01, and Tenaga Nasional slid four sen to RM13.74.

Among active stocks, Salutica gained one sen to 30 sen, Harvest Miracle Capital slipped three sen to 13.5 sen, Mah Sing Group eased six sen to RM1.32, while EA Holdings and TWL Holdings remained unchanged at 0.5 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

On the broader market, the FBM Emas Index gained 5.27 points to 12,071.10, and the FBMT 100 Index rose 4.01 points to 11,691.96.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 3.56 points to 11,960.61, the FBM 70 Index shed 3.35 points to 18,059.14, and the FBM ACE Index fell 2.91 points to 5,191.70.

By sector, the Energy Index advanced 2.42 points to 857.24, while the Financial Services Index increased 24.40 points to 18,823.60. The Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.31 points to 168.15, and the Plantation Index rose 4.47 points to 7,371.87. — Bernama