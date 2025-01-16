KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd is targeting revenue of RMB 2.4 million (RM1.5 million) as its flagship product, AvantHealth Avtriee Tocotrienols, makes its debut in the Chinese market.

Sarawak Oil Palms chief operating officer Eric Kiu Kwong Seng said the premium tocotrienol product produced by the company’s unit, Avanstar International Sdn Bhd, has successfully penetrated most of China’s e-commerce platforms beginning this month.

“We are targeting sales of around 10,000 bottles of AvantHealth Avtriee this year.

“We are proud to deliver high-quality Malaysia products to the global stage, starting with this significant step into the Chinese market,” he told reporters after the flag-off ceremony of AvantHealth Avtriee’s first shipment from Malaysia to China today.

Tocotrienol, a form of vitamin E abundant in palm oil, has significant health benefits, including reducing inflammation and acting as an antioxidant.

Meanwhile, Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said today’s flag-off of AvantHealth Avtriee Tocotrienols shipment to China exemplifies efforts to elevate Malaysia’s palm oil industry beyond its traditional applications.

“With the collaborative efforts of the Malaysian and Chinese governments and enterprises, the General Administration of Customs China granted full approval in March 2024 for tocotrienols to be used in food applications within China.

“The collaboration between Sarawak Oil Palms group, BOCE Trade Service Co Ltd, and Hong Kong Xintian Post Trading Ltd stands as a shining example of how strategic alliances can elevate Malaysian palm oil to global recognition,” he said in his speech.

He said the ministry is steadfast in its commitment to advancing Malaysia’s palm oil industry beyond traditional applications, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and value creation.

“High-value products like Avtriee Tocotrienols exemplify the transformative potential of palm oil as a versatile and sustainable natural resource.

“Our proactive engagement with international markets, particularly China, reinforces Malaysia’s position as a trusted global leader in sustainable palm oil production and opens new opportunities for economic growth and international partnerships,” he added. — Bernama