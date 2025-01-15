KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The takeover of the remaining shares by the joint offerors for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) shares on behalf of Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd, Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd and Gip Aurea Pte Ltd has reached 86.18 per cent.

AmInvestment Bank said in a statement today that the total MAHB shares held by the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors as of 5pm, January 15, 2025, were 85.77 per cent (1,431,048,124 shares).

This brings the total shares acquired to 86.18 per cent, totalling 1,437,965,399.

The takeover offer for MAHB shares will remain at RM11 for the remaining shares and the duration has been extended to Friday, January 24, 2025, from January 17, 2025, it said. — Bernama