NEW YORK, Jan 14 – TikTok has reportedly dismissed a report claiming that China may allow a sale of its United States operations to Elon Musk.

The social media giant responded to a Bloomberg report suggesting Chinese officials were considering the sale if the US Supreme Court upholds a ban on TikTok in the country.

“We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” a TikTok spokesman was quoted saying by BBC News.

The Bloomberg report, citing anonymous sources, claimed one scenario involved Musk’s X platform acquiring TikTok’s US operations, though X has yet to comment.

The Supreme Court is set to decide on legislation requiring TikTok to sell its US operations or face a ban by January 19.

The Biden administration argues TikTok could pose national security risks without a sale, alleging the platform might enable Chinese spying or political manipulation.