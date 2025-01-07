KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The takeover of the remaining shares by joint offerers for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) shares on behalf of Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd, Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd and Gip Aurea Pte Ltd has reached 75.73 per cent.

AmInvestment Bank said in a statement yesterday that the total MAHB shares held by the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors as at 5pm, Jan 6, 2025 were at 70.08 per cent (1,169,277,833 shares), with 5.65 per cent (94,297,176 shares) pending acceptance.

This brings the total shares acquired to 75.73 per cent with a total of 1,263,575,009 shares.

The takeover offer for MAHB shares will remain at RM11 for the remaining shares and the duration has been extended to Friday, Jan 17, 2025 from Jan 8, 2025, it said. — Bernama