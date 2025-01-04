BEIJING, Jan 4 — A large integrated solar-hydrogen farm, located in the tidal flat area of eastern China, has officially commenced operations, according to its owner, Guohua Energy Investment Co Ltd, under the CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy), reported Xinhua.

The largest of its kind in China, the energy farm is officially known as the Rudong offshore photovoltaic-hydrogen energy storage project. It has been successfully connected to the grid and began operations on Dec 31, 2024, in Rudong County, Jiangsu Province, CHN Energy said in a press release on Friday.

This marks the launch of China’s first comprehensive energy utilisation and coastal ecological management project, integrating photovoltaic power generation, hydrogen production, hydrogen refuelling and energy storage, according to the press release.

With a total installed capacity of 400 megawatts, the Rudong project, spanning 4,300 mu (about 287 hectares), features a newly constructed 220 kV onshore booster station, a 60 MW/120 MWh energy storage facility, and a hydrogen production and refuelling station with a production capacity of 1,500 standard cubic metres per hour and hydrogen refuelling capability of 500 kilogrammes per day.

Once fully operational in 2025, the project is expected to generate an average of 468 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to saving approximately 151,000 tonnes of standard coal each year.

This will also lead to a substantial reduction in emissions, including approximately 309,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 562.6 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, and 1,125.3 tonnes of nitrogen dioxide. These reductions not only make a significant contribution to environmental protection but also mark a key milestone in advancing the transition to a more sustainable energy structure, according to CHN Energy.

The Rudong project harnesses the region’s unique coastal tidal flat resources, utilising advanced photovoltaic technology and intelligent control systems to optimise energy conversion and storage efficiency.

By integrating hydrogen production through water electrolysis, the overall energy utilisation efficiency is further enhanced. This innovative approach not only bolsters the peak-shaving capacity of the regional power grid but also significantly improves the stability of the electricity supply, according to CHN Energy. — Bernama-Xinhua