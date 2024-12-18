KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — SD Guthrie Bhd, Eco World Development Group Bhd and NS Corporation are planning to jointly develop a 471.86-hectare industrial park in Bukit Pelandok, Negeri Sembilan, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM2.95 billion.

In a joint statement, the companies said the industrial park is within the Malaysian Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) economic corridor, aimed at attracting local and foreign investments, creating high-value jobs, and driving Negeri Sembilan’s economic growth agenda.

It said the industrial park, to be developed over eight years, would feature industrial lots, ready-built factories, and commercial properties tailored to high-growth sectors, including those in the aerospace, electrical and electronics, logistics, and biotechnology industries.

NS Corp chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the project reflects Negeri Sembilan’s vision to become a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable state by 2045.

“Through strategic land use planning, enhanced infrastructure and utilities, and improved community amenities, we will elevate the quality of life for the people of Negeri Sembilan.

“As the state government’s strategic development agency, NS Corp is proud to collaborate with SD Guthrie and EcoWorld to make this vision a reality,” he said. — Bernama