KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd has returned to the black with a net profit of RM46.94 million in the third quarter of its financial ending January 31, 2025 (3Q FY2025) compared to a net loss of RM47.05 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The increase resulted from lower net financing costs driven by favourable unrealised foreign exchange arising from unhedged lease liabilities and lower amortisation of intangible assets, said the group in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

Revenue, however, slipped to RM749.69 million in 3Q ended October 31, 2024 from RM828.55 million previously, primarily driven by the reduction in subscription revenue and advertising revenue.

For the first nine months of FY2025, the group recorded a net profit of RM118.66 million against a net loss of RM7.50 million in the same period a year ago, while revenue eased to RM2.31 billion from RM2.52 billion previously.

In a separate statement, Astro noted that the company saw a partial recovery in advertising expenditure (ADEX), which rose 13 per cent quarter-to-quarter (q-o-q) to RM80 million, highlighting its ability to adapt and continue to create value for advertisers in the current economic climate.

“Central to this upturn was the strong performance of Astro Radio, which contributed RM40 million to the company’s ADEX, posting an impressive 24 per cent growth q-o-q,” it added.

Astro group chief executive officer Euan Smith said the company’s focus remains on growing new customers, strengthening adjacent businesses, and reducing legacy costs.

“As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to be Malaysia’s No.1 entertainment and streaming destination,” he said.

Smith noted that the company is offering Astro One — a new suite of entertainment packages designed to simplify choices and add value to Malaysian households.

“With the entertainment pack, sports pack, and epic pack, we have made it easier than ever for families to enjoy world-class content — local productions, international hits, and regional favourites; all tailored to suit their interests, devices, and budgets,” he added. — Bernama