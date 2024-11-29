KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank are offering to defer payments for loans, financing facilities and credit cards for six months for affected flood customers.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Kevin Lam said the group aims to alleviate the financial burden of individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-enterprises via its flood relief assistance programme.

It is also offering free replacement of bank-related documents such as debit and credit cards, cheques and bank statements damaged or lost in the floods.

For existing SME and micro-enterprise customers, additional financing will be made available to those who require working capital to facilitate their business recovery as a result of the floods.

Customers need to provide the name of the account holder, identity card (IC) number, account number, contact number, email address, the address of the flood-affected location, and a photograph of their flood situation in their application.

They can call 03 7959 1888, or visit the nearest bank branch for assistance.

SME and corporate customers are encouraged to contact their relationship managers for assistance.

For more information on the Flood Relief Assistance Programme, please visit https://www.hlb.com.my/en/personal-banking/news-updates/flood-customer-relief-assistance.html — Bernama