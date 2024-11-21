KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 –– The e-hailing landscape in Malaysia is set to evolve with the arrival of GV Ride (GVR), the first electric vehicle-focused platform under GV Car Ventures Sdn Bhd (GVV), championing sustainability and innovation.

Starting pre-operations in September, GVR became the first local e-hailing platform to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) with plans to roll out 2,500 EVs in the Klang Valley beginning this December.

As reported by news portal News Straits Times, GVV chief executive officer Kabeer Maand said the company is actively partnering with suppliers from China to begin deploying the EVs.

“This effort aligns with our goal to expand the business and promote the adoption of EV technology within the e-hailing industry,” he was quoted as saying.

GVR stands out in the competitive e-hailing landscape with its driver-friendly approach as well as real-time driver tracking with a market-low commission rate of just 9 per cent, lower than the 20 per cent charged by some competitors.

The platform also allows users to negotiate fares with drivers, similar to InDrive, and supports multiple payment methods, including DuitNow, Boost, and Touch 'n Go eWallet.

To celebrate its launch, GVR is giving away one million free rides worth RM15 or less as part of a promotional campaign.

The company is currently one of 30 e-hailing operators registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

With 15,000 drivers already onboard, GVV aims to increase this number to 50,000 by the end of the year.

Estonia-based ride-hailing service Bolt and delivery platform Lalamove are also both set to launch their services soon.