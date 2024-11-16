KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Malaysia’s strategic location, coupled with forward-looking and progressive policies, makes it an ideal hub for business and collaboration, especially for French stakeholders aiming to tap into the Asean market, said Malaysia’s Ambassador to France, Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim.

Positioned in the heart of South-east Asia, he noted that Malaysia boasts a robust and diversified economy, offering unparalleled access to the rapidly growing Asean bloc.

“Having said this, there is a need for deeper engagement with our French counterparts to enhance understanding of the South-east Asian region through the Asean bloc.

“As Malaysia prepares to assume the Asean chairmanship in 2025, we (the embassy) are committed to championing this vision,” he told Bernama, in conjunction with a networking event held in Paris, France, to celebrate Malaysia’s heritage and prospects in the country.

Guided by the Madani concept, Eldeen said the embassy is committed to driving inclusive and sustainable growth that ensures no one is left behind.

He said the highlight of the event was the launch of the Malaysia Business Club, an initiative aimed at fostering stronger business ties between Malaysia and France.

“This initiative provides a dedicated platform for Malaysian and French businesses to connect, explore opportunities, and foster cross-sector collaborations.

“Positioned as a precursor to a future formal association, the club aims to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties,” Eldeen said.

Under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, he pointed out that the event served as a prelude to Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship in 2025 and underscored Malaysia’s pivotal role in promoting Asean’s collective vision, while simultaneously strengthening bilateral relations with France.

Eldeen added that the event was held yesterday in collaboration with the Mairie du XVI (City Council of the 16th Arrondissement) and was attended by approximately 200 guests, including Excellency Mayor Jeremy Redler, members of parliament, officials from the National Assembly and Ministry of Foreign Affairs France (MFA), French business leaders, cultural practitioners, and other government officials.

On Sept 12, Bernama reported that the Malaysian Embassy in Paris plans to establish a business association for Malaysian entrepreneurs in France by the end of this year to build business ties and pave the way for new opportunities with one of Europe’s largest economies. — Bernama