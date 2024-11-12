KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Delivery platform Lalamove has announced its ride-hailing service Lalamove Ride, joining the list of competitors to local juggernaut Grab.

Lalamove announced the new service on its blog and social media last week, telling existing customers that they can choose Ride in the same app.

“If you're familiar with Lalamove's faster and cost-effective delivery service, it's time to explore our latest offering,” the company wrote.

Existing users can access the service by tapping the Ride tab on the app, which will prompt you for your destination and pick-up time.

Tech website Lowyat.net reported that Lalamove Ride’s charges are similar to their competitors.

Lalamove said the service is only available in Klang Valley for now.

Earlier this month, European e-hailing platform Bolt also announced its entry into Klang Valley.

There are currently 34 registered e-hailing services in Malaysia