JAKARTA, Nov 1 — Indonesia has imposed a ban on the sale of Google’s Pixel phones, citing Alphabet Inc’s failure to comply with its domestic content requirements.

While 22,000 Pixel units reportedly entered the country this year through personal shipments, Google’s Pixel devices remain prohibited from official trade channels within Indonesia.

“The local content rule is designed to ensure fairness for all investors and to bolster value-added production in Indonesia’s economy,” Ministry of Industry spokesman Febri Hendri Antoni Arief told Bloomberg today.

Indonesia, which has over 350 million active mobile phones, mandates that foreign smartphone and tablet producers meet local content thresholds of up to 40 per cent, achievable through manufacturing, firmware development, or other investments within the country.

As part of the enforcement, Indonesian authorities have warned online and brick-and-mortar retailers that any sales of prohibited devices may result in punitive actions, including deactivation of devices’ IMEI numbers.

This measure would render phones unable to connect to local telecommunications networks, impacting users’ access.

Devices purchased abroad for personal use are permissible if declared at entry and subject to significant import fees.

The ban mirrors Indonesia’s recent block on Apple Inc’s iPhone 16 series, which also fell short of investment promises in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has requested a meeting with Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, but no date has been scheduled.

The policy signals Indonesia’s intent to attract higher foreign investment by restricting market access to companies that meet its stringent localisation requirements.

While Apple has initiated developer academies in Indonesia, its total investment remains short of the 1.7 trillion rupiah (RM473.4 million) pledged.

Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi, by contrast, have met local standards by establishing production facilities within the country.