KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Public Mutual, a wholly owned subsidiary of Public Bank, has declared distributions totalling more than RM94 million for four funds for the financial year ended Oct 31, 2024.

In a statement today, the unit trust manager announced an annual gross distribution of five sen per unit for the Public Islamic Bond Fund and 0.4 sen per unit for the PB Asia Real Estate Income Fund.

It also declared a gross distribution of 0.75 sen per unit (incidental) for the Public e-Ataraxia Mixed Asset Fund and 0.50 sen per unit (semi-annual) for the Public Islamic Dividend Fund.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 180 funds under its management.

It is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds. — Bernama