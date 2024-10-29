KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd has announced Jelawang Capital Sdn Bhd as the National Fund-of-Funds to accelerate the growth of Malaysia’s venture capital ecosystem.

Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said Jelawang Capital signifies their commitment to the growth of Malaysia’s venture capital ecosystem.

“Through this catalytic initiative, Jelawang Capital will continue to grow Malaysian fund managers while crowding in regional fund managers with expertise and capital,” he said in a statement today.

Jelawang Capital would be led by Bryan Lim as its chief executive officer, who is also Khazanah’s head of Dana Impak.

To accelerate the growth of Malaysia’s venture capital ecosystem, Jelawang Capital would spearhead two initiatives: The Emerging Fund Managers’ Programme (EMP) and the Regional Managers’ Initiative (RMI).

The statement said the EMP aims to nurture promising Malaysian VC fund managers to raise their first, second or third funds.

“Open to Malaysian General Partners (GPs) based in Malaysia or abroad, the EMP seeks to support Malaysian fund managers to establish their track record and increase their competitiveness in the venture capital ecosystem, said Khazanah Nasional.

It said Jelawang Capital would act as an anchor for Malaysian GPs to gain traction and crowd in further capital from other local or international investors.

Interested applicants can learn more about the qualifying criteria and download the application forms at www.jelawangcapital.com.

Meanwhile, Khazanah Nasional said RMI aims to elevate Malaysia’s startup ecosystem through strategic partnerships with regional VC firms.

The RMI represents Jelawang Capital’s effort to attract international fund managers who are committed to enriching the ecosystem by supporting the growth of Malaysian startups to be regional and global players, as well as facilitating the redomiciling of global companies in Malaysia to expand local job capabilities, attract talent and deepen innovation.

In addition, Jelawang Capital welcomes established venture generators to unearth new entrepreneurs and support the growth of existing ones in Malaysia.

Regional managers aligned with these strategic objectives are invited to submit their proposals to [email protected]. — Bernama