PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — Southeast Asia’s leading fully integrated chemical group, Ancom Nylex Berhad today concluded its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial period ended 31 May 2024 (FY24).

Speaking after the AGM, Managing Director and Group CEO of Ancom Nylex, Datuk Lee Cheun Wei said, “We are certainly pleased to conclude FY24 with a successive record-breaking performance, achieving another best-ever net profit of RM81.5 million, backed by a revenue of RM2.00 billion.

“Moving forward, we remain focused on executing our growth strategies, where we are charting good progress with our new active ingredient (“AI”) while also expanding the application of our agricultural chemical (“Agrichem”) products to new crops.”

“Our Group’s prospects are exciting, especially with HELM AG’s recent establishment as our long-term strategic substantial shareholder in September 2024.

“As one of the world’s leading independent chemicals marketing and distribution companies, HELM AG offers in-depth industry insights to our Group, notably in the Agrichem sector.

“We are optimistic about the synergies we can achieve together. Overall, we are committed to maintaining our growth trajectory while staying mindful of the macroeconomic challenges ahead,” Lee concluded.

The Group also appointed Stephan Schnabel, the CEO of HELM AG, and Ms. Kew Hui Chin, Head of Asia for HELM’s Chemicals business, as new directors of Ancom Nylex.

Both are seasoned business practitioner with over 25 years of experience in the chemicals sector.

Their extensive backgrounds and expertise will enhance the Group’s strategic direction, spurring further diversity and contributing valuable insights to drive Ancom Nylex’s growth initiatives forward.

As for dividend payout, to recap, the Group has paid a first interim dividend for FY25 by way of dividend-in-specie on the basis of 1 Ancom Nylex share for every

100 Ancom Nylex shares held by shareholders.

Additionally, the Group paid a second interim dividend of 1.0 sen per ordinary share for FY24 as an appreciation to its valued shareholders.