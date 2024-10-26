KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — China’s BeiDou Satellite Navigation System (BDS) has attracted commitments worth 12.7 billion yuan (RM8.94 billion) for new projects, as Beijing looks to strengthen international collaborations to challenge the dominance of the US-backed Global Positioning System (GPS).

The commitments were finalised at the Third International Summit on BDS Applications held this week in Hunan province, with RM5.51 billion set aside to encourage both industrial and consumer adoption of the BeiDou system, according to state-backed Hunan Daily as reported by South China Morning Post

Among the signatories was Indonesia’s disaster prevention agency, which plans to implement an early warning system, though the value of this specific contract was not disclosed.

Event organisers outlined 10 key application scenarios for BeiDou, spanning sectors from telecommunications and transportation to natural resource management and pipeline monitoring.

Xiang Libin, vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission was reported saying that Beijing’s goal is to partner with other countries for regional short-message communication and international rescue efforts through the BeiDou system.

The reported stated that BeiDou, operational for 30 years, competes with the European Union’s Galileo, Russia’s Glonass, Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, and the US GPS.

According to the news report It currently supports 1.4 billion devices domestically, and Beijing aims to expand its applications in areas like smart agriculture, aerial tourism, and advanced motor vehicles.

China’s satellite navigation network, recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, has already been integrated into seaport management in Pakistan, river transport in Myanmar, agriculture in Laos, and urban planning in Brunei.

Analysts believe the BeiDou system could appeal to countries with close ties to China. Oh Ei Sun, a principal adviser at the Pacific Research Centre in Malaysia, noted that cost, precision, and reliability are the primary considerations for countries choosing a satellite navigation service, especially for those focused on trade and investment rather than geopolitical concerns.

Launched in 1978, the US-developed GPS was the first satellite navigation system and has been operational worldwide since 1994 with 31 active satellites. BeiDou, meanwhile, began its Asia-Pacific service in 2012 and currently operates a network of 30 satellites, according to the Chinese government.