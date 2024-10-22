SHANGHAI, Oct 22 — China and Hong Kong stocks opened lower today as investors digested Beijing’s latest stimulus measures, including fresh rate cuts the previous day.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index slipped 0.3 per cent at the market open, while the Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.2 per cent.

China cut its key lending rates by 25 basis points yesterday to support the economic growth.

Yet stocks have wobbled in recent sessions as investors have turned cautious on whether the policy support will be sufficient to revive growth. — Reuters