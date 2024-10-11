KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Chinese liquor brand Wuliangye has appointed Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd as its official distributor in Malaysia to grow its market presence here.

The distribution partnership was announced at a launch event on September 10 at the EQ Hotel here, which featured a range of Wuliangye products paired with various beverages and cocktails.

“We are honoured to become Wuliangye's official distributor in Malaysia,” Datuk Kenneth Soh from Luen Heng F&B said in a statement on the partnership.

“We believe that with Wuliangye’s exceptional quality and rich cultural heritage, we can work together to explore a vast market.”

Guests enjoyed captivating Chinese cultural performances, such as traditional music, Sichuan face-changing, and calligraphy.

Wuliangye’s Shaodong Xiong also shared the company’s plans for Malaysia.