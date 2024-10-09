KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia stayed up at mid-morning, driven by buying in selected heavyweights, particularly in the construction and technology counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 2.24 points to 1,637.86 from yesterday’s close of 1,635.62.

The benchmark index had opened 2.04 points higher at 1,637.66.

Across the broader market, losers edged past gainers 418 to 417, with 462 counters remaining unchanged, 1,127 untraded and 20 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.37 billion shares worth RM799.55 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM10.52, CIMB rose five sen to RM8.01 and Tenaga Nasional gained 26 sen to RM14.44, while IHH Healthcare lost two sen to RM7.23 and Public Bank was unchanged at RM4.57.

Yesterday, Public Bank Bhd announced that trading of the bank’s shares and LPI Capital Bhd will be suspended from 9 am today, pending a major announcement.

Trading in the structured warrants related to Public Bank will also be suspended at the same time.

Of the actives, Crest Group bagged one sen to 36 sen, 99 Speed Mart put on four sen to RM2.50, MY E.G and Velesto Energy increased half-a-sen to 90.5 sen and 21 sen, respectively, while Velesto Capital slipped half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 18.42 points to 12,287.29, the FBMT 100 Index increased 24.71 points to 11,987.48, the FBM 70 Index perked up 67.02 points to 17,521.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 16.69 points to 12,198.61, while the FBM ACE Index was 26.96 points lower at 5,125.70.

Sector-wise, the Construction Index added 5.55 points to 285.15, the Technology Index edged up 0.41 of-a-point to 59.07 and the Financial Services Index expanded 46.41 points to 19,248.74.

Meanwhile, the Plantation Index went down 30.20 points to 7,183.42, the Energy Index slid 14.43 points to 881.35 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.47 points to 176.15. — Bernama