KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Malaysian exhibitors at the 21st China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, China, last week performed beyond expectations, generating total sales of RM402.88 million — well above the RM320 million target set for the event.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said this achievement underscored the continued robust demand for Malaysian products in the Chinese market as well as their sustained popularity among Chinese consumers.

In a statement today, deputy chief executive officer Abu Bakar Yusof said Matrade remains focused on supporting Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in expanding their global footprint.

“By offering comprehensive trade promotion services, including market intelligence, networking opportunities, and financial assistance, Matrade is empowering SMEs to capitalise on the vast potential of the Chinese market and compete on the international stage,” he added.

The Malaysia Pavilion at CAEXPO 2024, which was held from Sept 24 to 28, featured 150 exhibitors from various sectors, which was the largest participation since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key sectors represented included food and beverages, agricultural products, lifestyle, healthcare and wellness, as well as services such as logistics and talent management.

This year also marks Malaysia’s 21st consecutive participation in CAEXPO since its inception, led by Matrade. — Bernama