ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 26 — UEM Sunrise Bhd achieved a take-up rate of 100 per cent during the preview of its developments — Aspira Hills, DiReka Square, and Aspira LakeHomes — with a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM499 million.

In a statement today, the property developer said the preview of Aspira Hills (phase 1) witnessed all 272 units being fully booked within a day with a GDV of RM198 million on Saturday (Sept 21).

It noted that the family-friendly residential development features four spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, complemented by six acres of central park in the heart of the development fostering a sense of community and making it an ideal choice for modern families.

“Besides that, the preview of DiReka Square (phases four, five and six), comprising two- and three-storey shop offices at Laman DiReka, Puteri Harbour, saw all 67 available units booked, contributing to a total GDV of RM158 million on Sunday (Sept 22).

“These achievements follow the previews of Aspira LakeHomes phases four and six held on July 20, and phase five on Sept 11, where all 147 units offered for sale were fully secured, generating a GDV of RM143 million,” UEM Sunrise stated.

It highlighted that the company remained committed to creating vibrant and sustainable communities that align with Malaysia’s long-term growth goals, and the Johor state’s ambition in positioning Iskandar Puteri as the next epicentre of growth, ultimately delivering value to stakeholders and making a lasting impact for future generations.

“The overwhelming response to these developments highlights strong organic market demand in the region with prospective buyers queueing as early as 2 am, reflecting their excitement and confidence in UEM Sunrise’s offerings.

“This momentum aligns with the progress of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange, both set to enhance cross-border trade, spur economic growth and increase demand for our residential and commercial properties,” said UEM Sunrise.

Its chief executive officer, Sufian Abdullah expressed pride in the overwhelming responses to the latest Aspira and DiReka previews.

“This strong demand highlights the positive outlook of Iskandar Puteri, especially with the solid progress of the JS-SEZ and its strategic position between Johor and Singapore.

“Our developments are well located near the Gerbang Nusajaya Interchange, significantly enhancing connectivity in the area and reducing travel time to the Tuas Checkpoint to just 15 minutes. As interest in the Iskandar Malaysia property market rises, we anticipate continued appeal from both investors and homebuyers,” he said.

Sufian added that the milestone underscores UEM Sunrise’s strong presence in Johor’s property market and their ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable and high-quality housing.

“As we approach Budget 2025, we advocate for policies that promote affordable housing, green building practices and financing for sustainable projects, which will be key drivers of long-term growth in the region,” he said. — Bernama