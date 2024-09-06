KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — E-commerce platform Temu has pledged full cooperation with US regulators following concerns raised by the US Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding the sale of unsafe baby and toddler products on its site.

“Temu requires all sellers on our platform to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to product safety.

“Our interests are aligned with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in ensuring consumer protection and product safety, and we will cooperate fully with any investigation,” the company said in a statement.

The statement comes after two US CPSC commissioners, Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak, called for an investigation into Singapore-based Shein, China’s Temu, and other foreign-owned e-commerce platforms.

The probe seeks to evaluate how these companies comply with US safety regulations and manage relationships with third-party sellers, especially regarding imported products.

The concerns stem from products sold on both platforms, which were flagged as hazardous for children. Feldman and Dziak highlighted the companies’ use of the de minimis rule, which exempts packages valued at US$800 (RM3,500) or less from tariffs when shipped directly to US consumers.

This exemption, critics argue, has contributed to Shein and Temu’s rapid growth in the US market.

Shein and Temu have also faced scrutiny for the quality of their products, particularly items sourced from third-party sellers. A bipartisan group of US lawmakers last year introduced a bill aimed at eliminating the de minimis rule for e-commerce platforms, including giants like Amazon and Walmart, citing consumer safety concerns.

The CPSC investigation will assess how well these platforms adhere to safety standards and whether regulatory changes are needed to ensure consumer protection.