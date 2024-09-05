KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 – Proton has exceeded 100,000 car sales for the sixth consecutive year, selling 101,489 units year-to-date (YTD) after recording 12,690 sales in August.

The company now holds a 19 per cent market share, securing second place in Malaysia's automotive sales rankings.

“While there has been a lot of competition this year from new brands, market response to Proton’s latest updates models has been positive with strong booking numbers seen nationwide,” Roslan Abdullah, Proton Edar chief executive said in a statement here.

“This is a testament to the effectiveness of the enhancements made and speaks volumes about the importance of having a market leading network of 3S/4S outlets to serve our customers’ needs.”

The Proton X50 continues to be the most popular SUV model in Proton, with YTD sales of 15,229 units.

In comparison, other models were Proton Saga (48,904), S70 (13,755), Persona (13,116), X90 (2,507), and Iriz (3,719).

Exports also grew significantly in August, with Proton reporting a 100 per cent increase in total export volume compared to July.

Brunei was a standout performer, setting a new monthly sales record of 120 units.

“As one of our first export markets, Proton has a long history with Bruneian car buyers stretching back to the original Proton Saga,” Roslan said.

Since the beginning of the year, the Proton Saga has been the best-selling export model, with 140 units shipped in August, contributing to a total of 2,110 exported units this year.





