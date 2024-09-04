KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower in midmorning trade, mirroring a global equity selloff as investors are concerned about a potential slowdown in the US economy after the latest lower-than-expected manufacturing reading.

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.03 points to 1,671.62 from Tuesday’s close of 1,676.65.

The key index opened 14 points weaker at 1,662.65.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 722 to 212, with 370 counters unchanged, 1,137 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.44 billion units valued at RM978.61 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved four sen to RM10.74, Public Bank lost three sen to RM4.77, CIMB was six sen weaker at RM8.19, Tenaga Nasional rose 12 sen to RM15.02 and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.38.

In active counters, TWL and Talam Transform were flat at 2.5 sen and 3.0 sen while Vetece and Elridge Energy eased 2.5 sen to 57 sen and 41.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 54.72 points to 12,442.90, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 60.12 points to 12,251.21, and the FBMT 100 Index shed 50.08 points to 12,140.18.

The FBM 70 Index dropped 122.80 points to 17,393.69 while the FBM ACE Index lost 65.66 points to 5,159.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 38.70 points to 19,623.31, the Plantation Index weakened by 44.38 points to 7,203.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.00 point to 178.96, and the Energy Index slipped by 10.47 points to 906.11. — Bernama