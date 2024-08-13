KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) total distributable income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (1H 2024) increased by 29 per cent to RM36.70 billion from RM28.40 billion in the previous corresponding period.

In a statement today, the EPF said the distributable income does not include mark-to-market (MTM) gains of securities that have not been realised.

It said the EPF’s total distributable income for the second quarter (2Q 2024) after write-downs rose 25 per cent to RM17.50 billion from RM13.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

EPF chief executive officer Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said favourable market conditions in Malaysia and internationally contributed to the 29 per cent growth in distributable income in 1H 2024, while assets under management grew to RM1.21 trillion. — Bernama