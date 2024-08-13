KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Encorp Bhd’s share price was unchanged in early trade today despite news of the suspension of its group chief executive officer (CEO) Hazurin Harun.

As at 9.46am, the property development and construction company’s shares were flat at 25.5 sen with 7,000 shares traded.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing on Monday, Encorp said Hazurin was suspended effective August 12, 2024, in order to facilitate an internal investigation related to allegations made involving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The company stated that it will continue its business as usual and that during the suspension period, group chief financial officer Kamarul Azman Kamarozaman@Amir will be the officer in charge, temporarily assuming the group CEO’s duties and functions. — Bernama