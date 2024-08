KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The ringgit has maintained its bullish trend, hitting a 14-month high of RM4.49 against the US dollar at the close today as anticipation for a United States (US) rate cut gained momentum, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the ringgit ended trading at 4.4945/4995 against the greenback from yesterday's closing of 4.5675/571, but just before closing, it touched its intraday high of 4.4880.

The highest closing level previously was 4.4960/4985, registered on May 15, 2023. — Bernama