KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Datasonic Group Bhd (Datasonic), through its subsidiary PT Datasonic Teknologi Indonesia (DTI), has secured a three-year, RM30 million smart card supply contract with Perum Percetakan Negara Republik Indonesia (PNRI).

In a statement, Datasonic said the sales and purchase agreement was signed by DTI president director Azwan Omar and PNRI director of production and marketing B. Sigit Yanuar Gunarto.

The signing ceremony took place last Wednesday at the PNRI headquarters in Johar Baru, Central Jakarta.

PNRI is a wholly owned entity of the Indonesian Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN).

Azwan highlighted the significance of the collaboration in positioning Datasonic as a strategic partner for PNRI, enhancing their mutual capabilities in Indonesia’s rapidly expanding smart card industry.

“The exchange of knowledge and expertise in security printing and smart cards will benefit both nations and play a pivotal role in fostering economic recovery and growth, particularly in the post-Covid-19 era,” he said.

Azwan said the partnership will bolster Datasonic’s leadership in cybersecurity and regional smart card services, while also strengthening PNRI’s capacity to produce and distribute various printed products for both central and local governments.

He added that cooperation is expected to enhance bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia and demonstrate Datasonic’s market prowess, particularly outside Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Sigit remarked on the collaboration’s potential to meet the substantial demand for smart cards across various sectors, including government institutions, government-owned and private companies and other organisations.

Datasonic, a publicly listed company, specialises in security printing technology. It manufactures passports, Malaysian identity cards and provides smart card personalisation for chip-based Europay, Mastercard and Visa cards.

Additionally, the company offers a variety of information and communication technology services.

Datasonic’s largest shareholder is Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned entity of Malaysia’s Minister of Finance Inc. — Bernama