KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) to advance the development and marketing of Zone 3 and Zone 4 at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang (Subang Airport).

The development of these zones, designated for business aviation and aerospace segments under the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) would include the creation of a new area dedicated to business aviation hangars and the amplification of the aerospace ecosystem catering to aerospace manufacturers, assemblers and component maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) operators.

The MoU, commemorated at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 in the United Kingdom today, is expected to create a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation, sustainability and economic growth in the region, it said in a joint statement.

Malaysia Airports representative, KLIA Aeropolis Sdn Bhd (KLIA Aeropolis) head Randhil Singh said that by combining its resources and expertise, it aims to drive sustainable economic growth and create new opportunities for the local community.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in enhancing Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global aviation and aerospace industries.

“The SARP development is poised to become a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economic growth, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a dynamic environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBI’s group chief executive officer Saipolyazan M Yusop said the development would directly support the goals of the state, whereby the Subang Airport is primarily aimed to serve business aviation sectors while KLIA Aeropolis serves the commercial aviation sectors.

“This clear delineation will provide clarity for the development of surrounding areas in both Subang and Sepang, including economic spillover into our economic corridors of the Economic Development Zone of the Selangor Maritime Gateway (ZPE SMG) and Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS).

“Our collaboration will position Selangor ahead of the curve, making it the state of choice for aviation investors in Malaysia,” he said.

The proposed strategic collaboration is expected to increase exposure and create highly focused promotional efforts at attracting industry players, including leading aerospace manufacturers, and MRO service providers, as well as research institutions.

This would foster a robust ecosystem for innovation and job creation, positioning Selangor as a premier investment destination in the Southeast Asian aerospace sector, said Saipolyazan.

In February 2024, the federal government approved the SARP developed by Malaysia Airports to upgrade and develop Subang Airport and its surrounding 477.33 hectares (1,179.5 acres) into three main segments namely business aviation, aerospace ecosystem and city airport. — Bernama