KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Tune Protect Group Bhd, AirAsia’s exclusive travel insurance provider, has extended its support to travellers affected by the recent global information technology (IT) outage.

In a statement today, the company said it is committed to ensuring that AirAsia guests who have purchased AirAsia Travel Insurance receive the assistance they need during this challenging time.

“AirAsia guests who purchased AirAsia Travel Insurance or AirAsia MOVE Insurance and were affected by the flight delays during this period are encouraged to review the policy coverage and submit their flight delay claims accordingly.

“The flight delay claims depend on the policy coverage and the duration of the delay. As the exclusive insurance partner for AirAsia, Tune Protect is committed to supporting their guests in times of need,” it said.

For more information on claims or to contact Tune Protect’s support team, visit https://www.tuneprotect.com/airasia/en/home/ or call 03-2056 6200.

On Friday (July 19), major institutions, including airlines, banks, media channels and hospitals in several countries, were reportedly affected by the global IT outage linked to CrowdStrike. — Bernama