EVERETT (United States), July 20 — The 777X, Boeing’s latest incarnation of the popular 777 family, has received more than 500 orders, although it has not yet entered commercial service.

Here are some key facts about the new aircraft.

Largest of its class

The dual-aisle plane, first announced in 2013, has a wingspan of 72 meters and a maximum length of 77 meters, which will make it the biggest dual-engine commercial aircraft in the world.

Prior-generation offerings including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747, which are no longer manufactured, had four engines.

As of late June, Boeing had received 540 orders for the 777X. The plane will be assembled at the company’s Seattle-area factory in Everett, Washington state.

Various versions

There are three versions of the jet:

The 777-8 is a direct competitor to the Airbus A350-1000. It can hold 350 to 370 people and can fly as far as 16,110 kilometres. It has 78 orders.

The 777-9 can carry between 400 and 425 passengers and fly as far as 14,075 km (about 8,750 miles). It has received 407 orders.

The 777-8 cargo is capable of transporting freight up to 118 tons. This jet has received 55 orders through the end of June. In July, Emirates announced plans to purchase an additional five jets.

Certification delays

Boeing had originally planned for the jet to enter service in January 2020, but the timeframe has been pushed back to 2025 due to certification delays.

The jet still must be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

In April 2022, Boeing announced it was pushing back construction until the end of 2023 due to those delays.

Observers believe the company has built 20 of the aircraft, in addition to four being used during flight tests.

Costs

Boeing estimates the new jet will reduce jet fuel consumption per seat and operating costs by 10 percent compared with rival planes.

In May 2023, the list price of the 777-8 was US$410.2 million, while that of the 777-9 was US$442.2 million.

The plane has about three million parts and about 215 kilometres of cables.

The engine is the GE9X produced by General Electric, the biggest ever manufactured, with a diameter of 3.4 metres.

