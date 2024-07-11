KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.00 per cent at its meeting today.

The central bank said in a statement that the global economy continues to expand amid resilient labour markets and continued recovery in global trade.

“Looking ahead, global growth is expected to be sustained as headwinds from tight monetary policy and reduced fiscal support will be cushioned by positive labour market conditions and moderating inflation.

“At the current OPR level, the monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy and is consistent with the current assessment of inflation and growth prospects,” it said. — Bernama

