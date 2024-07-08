KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Petronas has geared up ahead of the “start-up” of its LNG Canada project by adding three new energy-efficient liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels built primarily for deliveries from North America to its customers.

With the addition of the three new vessels, namely Puteri Sejinjang, Puteri Mahsuri and Puteri Mayang, the total number of LNG vessels dedicated to Petronas’ operations in North America stands at six.

“These were preceded by the delivery and naming of the first three vessels, Puteri Saadong, Puteri Ledang, and Puteri Santubong, in January 2024,” Petronas said in a statement today.

The vessels, built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, each have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and are the largest ships within Petronas’ multi-sized fleet of vessels.

Petronas chief operating officer Adnan Zainal Abidin said LNG, a key component for a just energy transition, is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“With the arrival of these new vessels, Petronas reinforces its commitment to deliver this much-needed fuel of choice to its customers in a cost-efficient and reliable manner,” it said.

Petronas has a 25 per cent stake in LNG Canada in Kitimat, British Columbia, which is one of the lowest carbon emissions intensity plants in the world. The facility is slated for start-up in the latter part of 2024.

“With the strategic expansion of its LNG fleet, Petronas not only ramps up its readiness for the upcoming start-up of LNG Canada but also underscores its commitment as a progressive energy partner providing lower-carbon solutions for its customers,” the national oil company said. — Bernama