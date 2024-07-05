KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$113.8 billion (US$1=RM4.7065) as at June 28, 2024, compared with US$114.1 billion as at June 14, 2024.

The reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services and was 1.0 times the total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$101.6 billion, followed by International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.9 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets stood at RM639.88 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM537.28 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.91 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.41 billion), loans and advances (RM24.96 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion) and other assets (RM58.20 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM199.64 billion), currency in circulation (RM166.44 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM153.14 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.86 billion) and other deposits (RM62.87 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM18.65 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.22 billion). — Bernama

