KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Bank Rakyat is offering a moratorium facility of up to six months to customers and businesses affected by the flood disaster in Sabah involving the districts of Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Tamparuli.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Hanis Osman said in a statement that the offer is being made to reduce the burden and difficulties faced by customers, a statement said today.

This proactive step is in line with the Malaysia Madani concept and aims to reduce customers’ financial burden during these challenging times.

“Customers facing difficulties making instalment payments can apply for this assistance.

“This includes Personal Financing-i, Home Financing-i, Vehicle Financing-i, Vehicle Leasing-i, Education Financing-i, Micro-Financing-i and Pawn Broking-i products,” he said.

Bank Rakyat said affected customers can make the application via email at [email protected].

Applicants must include their full name, identity card number, affected address, mobile phone number, type of financing and a copy of the utility bill confirming the customer’s address.

The public can visit the bank’s official website at www.bankrakyat.com.my, contact the call centre at 1300 800 800, and visit the nearest Bank Rakyat or branch. — Bernama