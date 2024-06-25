KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) recorded 11.2 million passengers in May 2024 across its 39 airports in Malaysia and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW) in Turkiye, marking a 5.1 per cent increase over May 2019 figures.

This growth trajectory reflects a two per cent rise from the 11 million passengers recorded the previous month, setting a new milestone for the group and surpassing peak levels achieved in February 2024.

“This achievement marks the fifth consecutive month with over 10 million total passengers,” it said in a statement today.

MAHB's local airports saw 7.7 million passenger movements, maintaining steady performance with a one per cent increase from the previous month's 7.6 million passengers.

“The Malaysian airports welcomed four million international passengers in May 2024, a two per cent increase from the 3.9 million passengers in the previous month,” it said.

Meanwhile, domestic traffic at local airports remained steady with 3.7 million passengers recorded last month.

“This consistency in domestic travel highlights robust demand supported by enhanced connectivity and continuous improvements in airport services,” MAHB said.

At Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, MAHB reported total passenger movements of 3.5 million in May 2024, marking a three per cent increase from the previous month.

“Both international and domestic passenger movements contributed to this growth, with 1.8 million international passengers and 1.7 million domestic passengers recorded in May 2024.

“Pegasus Airlines played a significant role in this increase by introducing four new international routes: Chisinau and Aktau with twice-weekly flights, and Bratislava and Sofia with thrice-weekly flights,” it added. ― Bernama