KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losing streak to seven consecutive trading sessions today due to a lack of catalysts, diverging from the regional trend where markets finished mostly higher.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 4.28 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 1,585.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,589.66. The benchmark index opened 0.50 of a point weaker at 1,589.71 and moved between 1,582.35 and 1,594.71 throughout the session.

The market breadth was negative with decliners trouncing gainers 838 to 316, with 442 counters unchanged, 822 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover went up to 5.23 billion units worth RM3.70 billion from yesterday’s 5.01 billion units worth RM3.78 billion. — Bernama

