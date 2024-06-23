PUTATAN, June 23 — The Sabah government has allocated RM2.41 million to implement the One District One Product Programme (SDSP) to develop entrepreneurs and industries in rural areas in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the Sabah Rural Development Ministry also encouraged the activities of rural entrepreneurs to work on local products such as making gongs, flower arrangements, beads, and food products based on local ingredients.

He said these efforts show the commitment of the Sabah government to continue supporting and empowering the entrepreneurial sector through various initiatives and programmes for the development of entrepreneurs in the state, including the provision of grants, training, guidance, as well as access to markets and financing

Advertisement

“I hope rural entrepreneurs will not miss this opportunity to increase their respective economic resources,” he said in his speech to officiate the Putatan District Madani Entrepreneurs Carnival at Dataran Pomoi here today.

The text of Hajiji’s speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmy Yahya, who is also the Sabah Works Minister.

Hajiji said the state government has established Small and Medium Industry Product Centres (SMIs) or IKS Marts in Beaufort, Tuaran, Kota Marudu and Ranau as well as in Oceanus Mall Kota Kinabalu, and is developing IKS Marts in Sandakan, Keningau, Kalabakan and Luyang.

Advertisement

“This initiative is to help develop the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector by providing space for local entrepreneurs to collect, promote, and sell the products of local entrepreneurs from all over the district,” he also said. — Bernama